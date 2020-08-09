SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,611 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,424.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,081,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,811 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,202,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after buying an additional 1,252,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,500,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,319. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

