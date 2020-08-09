SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,356,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138,537 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,755,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 70,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,688. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.