SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,903. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

