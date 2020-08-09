SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.54. The company had a trading volume of 78,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,740. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.