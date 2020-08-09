Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,477 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 963% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 call options.

ICHR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 32,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 2.56. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ichor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ichor by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ichor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

