Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $36.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.