Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

