Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

