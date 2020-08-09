Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

NUBD stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

