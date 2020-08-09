Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 363,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 409,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 351,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 199,397 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $39.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

