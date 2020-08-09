Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,485 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,953,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.