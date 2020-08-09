Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 602 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,258,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,744,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 428,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,120,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

