Streamr DATAcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $51.76 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.01969346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00083686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00191850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00111351 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance, Coinone, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

