StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $424,251.27 and $234.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,000,911,969 coins and its circulating supply is 16,587,717,615 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24, STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

