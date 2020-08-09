Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RGR opened at $87.55 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.84%. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $131,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,700 shares of company stock worth $3,925,498. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

