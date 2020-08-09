Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $18.06. 125,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 301.38 and a beta of 0.64. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,825,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 587,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Switch by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

