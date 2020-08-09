Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 213,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 102,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.39. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

