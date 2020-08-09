T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. 535,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,253. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $111.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,034,000 after purchasing an additional 993,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 914,581 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

