Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TAIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,081. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.20% of Taitron Components worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

