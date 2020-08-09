TajCoin (TAJ) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $39,837.32 and $22.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00863992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.01168855 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00139659 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.46 or 0.98916729 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00111171 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About TajCoin

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 17,688,020 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

