TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 131.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. 66,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.74. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

