Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TANH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Get Tantech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 704,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Tantech worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.