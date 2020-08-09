Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.12. 2,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,467. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

