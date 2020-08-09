Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of TECD remained flat at $$144.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

