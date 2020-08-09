TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,710. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

