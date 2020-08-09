Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.28-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. Teradata also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.31 EPS.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

