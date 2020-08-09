Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tetra Tech’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9% and revenues beat the same by 0.8%. Increased federal government spending and persistent solid demand for the company’s services bode well for its businesses associated with each of its four client end markets. Acquisitions made by it over the past few quarters will likely prove beneficial in the upcoming quarters. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, reduction in oil and gas capital expenditure, commercial buildings work, and some industrial manufacturing programs will adversely impact its near-term results. Further increase in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations. A stronger U.S. dollar might further depress its overseas business’s results in the quarters ahead.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,822 shares of company stock worth $2,787,106 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

