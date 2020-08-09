TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.23. 18,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,283. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,547,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 587,098 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,387,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,212,000 after purchasing an additional 507,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

