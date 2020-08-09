The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,043.04% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of WU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 324,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

