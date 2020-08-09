Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on TBPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. 9,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

