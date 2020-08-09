Titan Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,309.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $45,309.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002468 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,532,209 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

