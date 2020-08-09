Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

TITN stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

