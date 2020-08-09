TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TACT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.84. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 305,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.