Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.53. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.