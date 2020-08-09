Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Huber Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TPCO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 839,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,143 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth about $578,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

