TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,277. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $858.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.72.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 45,462 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.