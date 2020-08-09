TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 491,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TriMas by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in TriMas by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

TRS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $24.65. 6,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.01. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRS. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

