Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 397,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tuniu worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 37.81%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

