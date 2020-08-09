Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.09.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.