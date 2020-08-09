Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $41.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.90 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

