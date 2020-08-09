Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.76 million and $4,079.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.