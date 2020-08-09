Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $313.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $302,353.58 and $313.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

