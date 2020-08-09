Universe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Universe has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $111,070.89 and $47.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,645,846 coins and its circulating supply is 86,445,846 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

