US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 67.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 9,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. US Well Services has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

