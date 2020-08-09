ValuEngine Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $22.79. 16,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 382,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

