ValuEngine Downgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.
NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $22.79. 16,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 382,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
