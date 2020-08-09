ValuEngine Downgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.54.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 3,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

