ValuEngine Lowers Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,022. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

