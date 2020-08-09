ValuEngine Lowers Buckle (NYSE:BKE) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra cut Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $828.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Buckle by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Buckle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

