ValuEngine Lowers Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

Read More: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.