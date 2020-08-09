ValuEngine Lowers Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the first quarter valued at $112,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

